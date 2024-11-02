Fullcircle Wealth LLC Sells 172 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC trimmed its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 413,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,451,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 233.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 107,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 75,043 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 168,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 144,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after buying an additional 33,995 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.53.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,570,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,602. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.14. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $113.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 85.81%.

Insider Activity

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,979,372.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

