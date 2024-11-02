Fullcircle Wealth LLC Sells 3,935 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 21,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.6 %

DD stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.50. 1,690,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484,003. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

