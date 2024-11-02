Fullcircle Wealth LLC Sells 5,680 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. F M Investments LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 138,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,332,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.8% during the third quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 19,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Visionary Horizons LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.4% during the third quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,128 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 69,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $31,319.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,974.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,278.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $31,319.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,974.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $55.50. 19,235,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,047,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.09.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.74.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

