Fullcircle Wealth LLC Takes Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 530 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on MSCI from $695.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.83.

MSCI Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $6.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $577.95. The company had a trading volume of 369,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,039. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $580.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $530.08. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.95 and a 12 month high of $631.70. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 162.06% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $724.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.02%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

