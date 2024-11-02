FUNToken Trading Down 12.9% Over Last Week (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One FUNToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $28.36 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FUNToken has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken’s launch date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,843,201,660 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

