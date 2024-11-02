Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP) Declares $0.16 Dividend

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON:GMP opened at GBX 9 ($0.12) on Friday. Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 9.05 ($0.12). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9.

About Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by The Carne Global Fund Managers Ireland Limited. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets around the globe, primarily in the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

