Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP) Declares $0.16 Dividend

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Price Performance
Shares of LON:GMP opened at GBX 9 ($0.12) on Friday. Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 9.05 ($0.12). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9.
