Galxe Trading Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Galxe has a total market cap of $16.23 million and $469,445.15 worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Galxe token can now be purchased for approximately $1.72 or 0.00002479 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Galxe has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Galxe’s genesis date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 81,678,578 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,427,909 tokens. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a decentralized credential data network aiming to create an open and collaborative ecosystem. The Galxe ecosystem uses the GAL token as a governance token, payment token, and incentive mechanism. The GAL token is used for voting and governance in the Galxe DAO, to pay for application module fees, to pay for Galxe Oracle Engine and Galxe Credential API, and to curate digital credentials. The bonding curve system is used to signal a credential data set’s value, and curators can purchase stakes of a credential data set using GAL tokens, which will result in a revenue stream that will be split between credential stake holders pro-rata.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galxe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Galxe using one of the exchanges listed above.

