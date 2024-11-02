Games for a Living (GFAL) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $36.88 Million

Games for a Living (GFAL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 1st. In the last week, Games for a Living has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. Games for a Living has a market capitalization of $36.88 million and approximately $647,502.90 worth of Games for a Living was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Games for a Living token can now be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,625.63 or 1.00124663 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,447.34 or 0.99868270 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Games for a Living Profile

Games for a Living’s genesis date was March 13th, 2023. Games for a Living’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,130,615,040 tokens. Games for a Living’s official website is gamesforaliving.com. The official message board for Games for a Living is medium.com/@gfal. Games for a Living’s official Twitter account is @gfal_official.

Games for a Living Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Games for a Living (GFAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Games for a Living has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,130,615,040.345333 in circulation. The last known price of Games for a Living is 0.01204147 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $694,424.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamesforaliving.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Games for a Living directly using U.S. dollars.

