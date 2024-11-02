GateToken Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Over the last week, GateToken has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GateToken token can now be bought for about $8.56 or 0.00012293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $779.47 million and $3.50 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,011,287 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

