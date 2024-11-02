GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Sold by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,202 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova comprises approximately 0.6% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,699,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in GE Vernova by 1,242.9% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in GE Vernova by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,042,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GEV shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Hsbc Global Res cut GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.
GE Vernova Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:GEV traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $301.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,702,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,795. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $311.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.53.
GE Vernova Company Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
