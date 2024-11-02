Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Gear Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE GXE traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,303. Gear Energy has a one year low of C$0.52 and a one year high of C$0.83. The company has a market cap of C$137.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$40.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.20 million. Gear Energy had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gear Energy will post 0.1399549 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Atb Cap Markets lowered Gear Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

View Our Latest Analysis on GXE

Insider Activity

In other Gear Energy news, Director Scott Robinson bought 74,000 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,978.20. 7.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gear Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.