Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) versus Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOODN) Head to Head Comparison

Gladstone Commercial and Generation Income Properties are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gladstone Commercial and Generation Income Properties”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial $145.15 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Generation Income Properties $7.63 million 1.36 -$5.72 million ($2.65) -0.72

Gladstone Commercial has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Income Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

20.7% of Generation Income Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Generation Income Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Gladstone Commercial and Generation Income Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial N/A N/A N/A Generation Income Properties -89.09% -106.37% -8.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Gladstone Commercial and Generation Income Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Commercial 0 0 0 0 N/A Generation Income Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00

Generation Income Properties has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 160.42%. Given Generation Income Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Generation Income Properties is more favorable than Gladstone Commercial.

Summary

Gladstone Commercial beats Generation Income Properties on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock. Prior to paying distributions on a monthly basis, Gladstone Commercial paid five consecutive quarterly cash distributions. Gladstone Commercial has never skipped or deferred a distribution since its inception in 2003.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc., located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

