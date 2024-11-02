Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.26 and last traded at $22.26, with a volume of 35086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GMAB shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.60 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 17.48%. On average, analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,373,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,805,000 after buying an additional 315,355 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,462,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,752,000 after purchasing an additional 103,859 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,860,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 109.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 278,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 145,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 29.3% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 229,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 52,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

