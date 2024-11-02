Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 242.7% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GCOW opened at $35.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average of $35.13.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.