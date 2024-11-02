Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,066,715,000 after purchasing an additional 331,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,529,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,157,000 after acquiring an additional 34,855 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,298,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,666,000 after acquiring an additional 120,983 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 89,137.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 21.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 954,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $750,513,000 after acquiring an additional 168,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,853.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total value of $148,773.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,496.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,530 shares of company stock worth $2,939,955 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.1 %

NOW opened at $943.41 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $592.48 and a 52 week high of $979.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $896.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $803.60. The firm has a market cap of $194.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,068.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.33.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

