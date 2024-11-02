Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 15,012 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,842 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 15,012 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 77 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 352.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 86 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 109 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $376.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.49.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.44, for a total value of $341,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,175,564.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.44, for a total value of $341,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,175,564.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total transaction of $20,698,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,854,924.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 315,252 shares of company stock worth $107,138,877. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PANW opened at $362.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.01.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

