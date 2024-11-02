Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 2,619 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 72,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 49,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 759,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,479,000 after purchasing an additional 211,267 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $50.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.07. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

