Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 586 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $113.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.02 and a 200-day moving average of $104.85. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $79.19 and a one year high of $116.43. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

