Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Golden Minerals from $3.10 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Golden Minerals Trading Down 8.7 %

AUMN stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. Golden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.28.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Golden Minerals will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

