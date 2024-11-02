Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Golden Minerals from $3.10 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AUMN
Golden Minerals Trading Down 8.7 %
Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Golden Minerals will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Minerals
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.