Grainger (LON:GRI) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 224.85 ($2.92) and last traded at GBX 227 ($2.94), with a volume of 1113499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 231.50 ($3.00).

Grainger Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,183.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 239.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 244.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.35.

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages private rental homes in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. Grainger plc was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

