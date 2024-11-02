Gravity (G) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.43 Million

Gravity (G) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Gravity has a market cap of $223.99 million and $7.43 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gravity has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Gravity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0286 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,429.46 or 0.99937262 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,416.75 or 0.99918974 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gravity Profile

Gravity launched on July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,845,160,000 coins. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain. The official website for Gravity is gravity.xyz. Gravity’s official message board is www.gravity.xyz/blog.

Buying and Selling Gravity

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 7,845,160,000 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.02893916 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $7,321,090.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gravity.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

