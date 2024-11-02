Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 5,563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

Oshkosh Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.19. 555,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,068. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $127.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.73 and its 200 day moving average is $107.70.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 19.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

