Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEM – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,656 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 519,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF during the second quarter worth $649,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF in the second quarter valued at about $925,000.

Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,164. The company has a market cap of $58.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.84. Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $36.15.

The Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (MEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market companies with perceived sustainable growth potential. MEM was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

