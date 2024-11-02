Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $732,000 Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,650.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,760,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317,531 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10,544.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,016,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after buying an additional 3,978,954 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 260.2% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 2,370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,014,000 after buying an additional 1,712,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 536.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,043,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,673,000 after acquiring an additional 879,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,237,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.60. 1,574,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,263. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.83. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $148.25 and a 52-week high of $207.24.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

