Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,639 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after buying an additional 1,149,045 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after buying an additional 8,492,105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,317,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,420,430,000 after buying an additional 324,829 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,158,482,000 after buying an additional 133,903 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,681,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,212,000 after buying an additional 84,327 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.29. 3,325,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,738,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $90.29 and a one year high of $120.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.