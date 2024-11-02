Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 978 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 814.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 500,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,856,000 after buying an additional 445,441 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 32,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Price Performance

Shares of PICK stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $40.59. 276,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average of $41.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.12. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $37.91.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PICK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.