Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.27. 6,877,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,336,350. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.88 and a 200 day moving average of $94.90. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $64.99 and a 1 year high of $103.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

