Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 0.5% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $8,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 87,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 3,337,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $150,233,900.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,580,255.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 3,337,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $150,233,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,580,255.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $617,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,510,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,663,360.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,204,508 shares of company stock worth $802,654,666. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PLTR traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $41.92. The stock had a trading volume of 33,722,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,077,969. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $45.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $93.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.59 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

