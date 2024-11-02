Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $29.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.73.

GO stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.18%. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,728.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,728.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 200,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $3,259,547.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,580.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 500,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,876,548. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GO. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 57,496 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 281.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,579,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,023,000 after buying an additional 2,641,016 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 677.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,981,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,741 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 505.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 43,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

