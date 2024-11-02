Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HAYW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hayward from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Hayward Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAYW traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $16.15. 2,410,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hayward has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $227.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Hayward’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hayward will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hayward

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $584,140.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,750.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hayward

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Hayward by 241.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 608,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 429,851 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth $952,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,090,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,616,000 after purchasing an additional 222,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,755,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,902,000 after purchasing an additional 51,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the first quarter valued at about $1,195,000.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

