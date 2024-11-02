HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

HBT Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years. HBT Financial has a payout ratio of 35.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HBT Financial to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

HBT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.45. The company had a trading volume of 28,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,219. HBT Financial has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $676.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.81.

HBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on HBT Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of HBT Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

