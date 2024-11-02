HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stock Price

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $533.00 to $617.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARGX. Robert W. Baird downgraded argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $515.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on argenx from $512.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. William Blair upgraded shares of argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on argenx from $540.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.78.

NASDAQ:ARGX traded up $9.28 on Friday, hitting $595.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,272. argenx has a one year low of $327.73 and a one year high of $610.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -676.80 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $539.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.81.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $588.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.29 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of argenx

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in argenx by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of argenx by 16.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

