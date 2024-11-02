Head to Head Survey: Quaterra Resources (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) and Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) and Quaterra Resources (OTCMKTS:QTRRF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Sigma Lithium has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quaterra Resources has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sigma Lithium and Quaterra Resources”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Lithium $134.24 million 11.38 -$28.33 million $0.09 153.00 Quaterra Resources N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Quaterra Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sigma Lithium.

64.9% of Sigma Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 48.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Lithium and Quaterra Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Lithium 4.28% 6.18% 2.41% Quaterra Resources N/A -6.27% -6.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sigma Lithium and Quaterra Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00 Quaterra Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sigma Lithium currently has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 77.92%. Given Sigma Lithium’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sigma Lithium is more favorable than Quaterra Resources.

Summary

Sigma Lithium beats Quaterra Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. It serves electric vehicle industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. The company is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Quaterra Resources

Quaterra Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Groundhog and Quaterra’s Yerington Copper projects. The company was founded on May 11, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

