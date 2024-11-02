Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

Healthpeak Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 36.5% annually over the last three years. Healthpeak Properties has a payout ratio of 545.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.5%.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of DOC stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

DOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DOC

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.