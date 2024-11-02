Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.79.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $700.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.32%.

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,670,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $33,947,000. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $33,212,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $29,934,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,711,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

