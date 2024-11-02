Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 229.41 ($2.98) and traded as high as GBX 233 ($3.02). Henderson Far East Income shares last traded at GBX 226.50 ($2.94), with a volume of 701,230 shares trading hands.

Henderson Far East Income Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 229.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 232.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65. The firm has a market cap of £373.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,235.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Henderson Far East Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Henderson Far East Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35,714.29%.

Henderson Far East Income Company Profile

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

