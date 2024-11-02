Herald (LON:HRI) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Herald (LON:HRI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,093.74 ($27.15) and traded as low as GBX 2,080 ($26.97). Herald shares last traded at GBX 2,080 ($26.97), with a volume of 249,777 shares traded.

Herald Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,090.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,141.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 613.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Herald Company Profile

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

