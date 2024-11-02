Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.38, reports. Herbalife had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Herbalife updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Herbalife Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of HLF traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,074,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,499. Herbalife has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Herbalife from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Herbalife from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Herbalife from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Herbalife from $13.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Insider Transactions at Herbalife

In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,200. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Herbalife by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Herbalife by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 19,862 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife in the 1st quarter worth about $1,397,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Herbalife by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 278,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

