Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Shares Bought by Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.

Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. Heritage Commerce makes up approximately 2.0% of Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Heritage Commerce worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HTBK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.65. 246,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,735. The company has a market cap of $591.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.13. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $63.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.14 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTBK. StockNews.com lowered Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Heritage Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

