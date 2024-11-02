Hermez Network (HEZ) 1-Day Volume Tops $32,571.65

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.84 or 0.00005518 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $140.15 million and approximately $32,571.65 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,708.07 or 0.99879705 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012311 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00006740 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006184 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00058491 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.84266311 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $83,680.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.