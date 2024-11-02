Heroes of Mavia Price Tops $1.20 on Major Exchanges (MAVIA)

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Heroes of Mavia token can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00001723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Heroes of Mavia has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Heroes of Mavia has a total market cap of $37.79 million and $11.34 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Heroes of Mavia

Heroes of Mavia’s launch date was January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,531,000 tokens. The official website for Heroes of Mavia is mavia.com. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame.

Heroes of Mavia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 33,062,882 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 1.23437371 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $11,292,410.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Heroes of Mavia directly using US dollars.

