Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Hexagon AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of HXGBY stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $9.36. 136,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,521. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50. Hexagon AB has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

About Hexagon AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division.

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.