Hills Bank & Trust Co Buys Shares of 1,311 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 122.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.26 and a 200 day moving average of $77.31. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.14 and a 12-month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

