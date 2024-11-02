Hills Bank & Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,077,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $573.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $495.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $571.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $549.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $428.48 and a 1-year high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

