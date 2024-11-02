Hills Bank & Trust Co Takes Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 3.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 3.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its position in Schneider National by 28.5% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Schneider National by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Schneider National by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National Stock Performance

NYSE SNDR opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 58.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.08.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

