Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $212.11 and traded as high as $262.47. Hingham Institution for Savings shares last traded at $253.52, with a volume of 13,857 shares trading hands.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.73. The company has a market cap of $546.10 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The savings and loans company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 120.9% in the second quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 85,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,306,000 after purchasing an additional 46,834 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 8.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 235.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 11,396 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the period. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.