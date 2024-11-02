Hive (HIVE) Hits Market Cap of $88.34 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Hive has a market cap of $88.34 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hive

HIVE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 500,749,243 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

