HM Payson & Co. Has $239,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $266.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $282.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $191.38 and a fifty-two week high of $307.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.82.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

