HM Payson & Co. Has $83,000 Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 27.0% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $110.86 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.17 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.66 and its 200-day moving average is $118.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.60, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.97 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 317.07%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

