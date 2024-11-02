HM Payson & Co. Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 151.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.69.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

